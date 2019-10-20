Home Animal Adoption Another Chance Animal Welfare League to host Christmas item sale Animal AdoptionAnimal Rescue Another Chance Animal Welfare League to host Christmas item sale 10/20/2019 18 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter On Nov. 2, 2019, Another Chance Animal Welfare League (ACAWL) will be hosting a Sale of Christmas and Holiday items from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. behind the ACAWL Thrift Shop. The shop is located at 8384 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment