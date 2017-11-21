ANOTHER 48 HOUR DEADLINE – MORE BABIES – CAN WE SAVE THEM FROM SLAUGHTER?By Palomino Armstrong,

Hi All,

I am home from the hospital and desperately hoping that we can make this Holiday one to be thankful for. Another “48-hour deadline is here”.

We just got “the call”. _ As I write this, there are babies at risk of being loaded onto the slaughter truck tomorrow night if we do not step up and save them._ We need to let him know ASAP! if we will be there or if these babies die.

However, the last time we got a call for 6, it was 14 babies two hours later and by the time Matt did the pick up it was 22. So we need to be prepared for a much larger number. We are praying it won’t be more, but we have never, ever, not had “more” babies upon arrival in WA. Right now it is 4-5??

As usual, it’s last minute and definitely not convenient, but this is what we (Y’ALL) do! We step up no matter what and save these young lives!!!

The only thing we can do is to ask y’all to help us once again so we can save these babies. They are definitely big enough to be stuffed onto that trailer and shipped straight to slaughter, so time is of the essence.

So much for a relaxing Thanksgiving, lol. But being thankful is something we should do every day. I am very thankful our neighbors will be able to feed the horses for me and check in on me while Matt is picking up the babies. Last year we were in stuck in South Dakota for Thanksgiving. We were hoping to be home together this year, but these babies need our help.

So please help if you can, and share far and wide. Matt will be bringing these kids back to Chilly Pepper, and we are pretty full. Anyone interested in adopting please contact me.

Thank you and praying everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving. Please hug your family for me as I will be home with the critters thinking about y’all, and Matt will be on the road once again.

Thank you again for being part of our Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang family. Together we are a force to be reckoned with. Y’all Rock!

You can see Midnight Onyx’s story in the December 2017 issue of Equine Wellness.

Thank you for all the love and support and all the lives you’ve saved! We could not do this without you!

To our monthly donors, Due to joining WIN, our tax ID number changed. We appreciate all the ongoing support and are asking you (with so much love and appreciation) to please transfer it to the new Paypal – Palomino@chillypepper.org as we will be closing the old PayPal acct. Thank you so much for being part of the Chilly Pepper family.