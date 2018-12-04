On Friday, December 7, 2018, while Jack Frost will be nipping at your nose, the Village Shopping Center will be transformed in a holiday winter wonderland during the 24thAnnual Country Christmas Festival. Located on Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro, festivities will begin at 5:00 p.m. with enjoyments of live entertainment, tree lighting, parade, train rides, food, vendors, and festive merchant shopping.

This year’s committee chairpersons’ and owners of Anderson Walk-in Clinic—Kevin Reguera aka “Mr. Christmas” and wife Tiffany aka “Mrs. Claus” have been hard at work hoping to see the event grow. One of the many new ideas is a Gingerbread Making Contest with large monetary prize rewards with entries being judged by Wiley Saccheri of award-winning Sublime Cake Designs and announced at 7:00 p.m. on the night of Christmas event. Gingerbread entries will be on display at the North Pole. (located in the old Rite Aid building, mid/east portion of center)

Santa will again make an appearance, arriving through the parade at 6:00 p.m. in a 1915 touring car owned and driven by Dennis Strawn. Santa will then be set up at his home away from home at the Palo Cedro North Pole taking children wish-list requests. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for those precious photos.

Adding to the lineup of the lighted parade are the NorCal Antique Tractor & Engine Club, Nash Ranch’s “Dotto” Train, Oak Grove Bible Fellowship float, FHS Drum Line, Choral groups from FHS, RCHS and Oak Grove Bible Fellowship and Hawes Ranch & Farm Cow Train.

Under the entertainment tent hosted by the Jimmy Bryant Singer will be non-stop music provided by fiddler Trisha Ferguson and students, Alldrin Family Band, Country Gold Dancers, Sweet Adeline’s, Madelynne West, Desiree Woodrum, Foothill Jazz Combo, FHS Choir, Redding Christian Choir and Band. Some of these talented groups will be mingling among the vendors and serenading throughout the evening.

Besides the Palo Cedro Village Center stores, guests can meander through the 50 vendors, face painting by Becky’s Creative Painting, (Becky was responsible for the decorative Center’s windows, showcasing the event sponsors listed below), and Shasta County 4-H Horseless Horse Project. Food will be provided by various vendors—Esperanza’s Tamales, Madd Kernel’s Poppin Sweet Kettle Corn, Good Times Pizza and Things, Cowlicious Bakery and Farm, Holy Crepe Food Truck and Holiday Market tri-tip sandwiches.

Event Sponsors:

Platinum—Anderson Walk in Clinic, Gabrielson & Company, Shasta Gas, and Gagliardi Realty

Gold—Holiday Market, American Propeller, Tri Counties Bank, Premier Oil Change and Car Wash, Ark Design Construction and Roofing, and Palo Cedro Market