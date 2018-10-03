The Bureau of Land Management will offer a special fall colors bike ride and bike shuttle Saturday, Oct. 20, on the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail near Susanville. It is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy spectacular fall colors. The ride will be on a smooth and wide gravel trail.

“This is a good opportunity for families to share a connection to public lands and our nation’s natural and cultural heritage,” said Brian Novosak, manager of the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville.

For the event, the Lassen Rural Bus weekend service will take bike riders from the historic Susanville Railroad Depot, 601 Richmond Rd., to stops at Devil’s Corral, Fredonyer Summit and Westwood, where riders can connect to the trail for 7, 18 and 30-mile rides back to Susanville. The BLM will shuttle bicycles from Susanville to the drop points.

Riders should meet at the Depot at 8 a.m. to sign in and load bikes on the shuttle. The BLM recommends mountain bikes, hybrid bikes or wide-tired bikes. The BLM encourages riders to bring helmets, clothing layers, food and water. Bus fares are $2 to $3, depending on the drop point. There is a $3 donation request for the bike transport. Exact change is encouraged.

Participants can reserve space by calling the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office, 530-257-0456.

For those who cannot participate on Oct. 20, Novosak advises that fall colors should still be good during the weeks preceding and following the special ride. Weekday and Saturday bus service between Susanville and Westwood is available. Information is available at www.lassentransportation.com or by calling 530-252-7433.

