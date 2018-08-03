As summer draws to a close and a new school year begins, hundreds of Shasta County youth also prepare for a brand new year of fun-filled activities with their local 4-H club. If you’re not sure what 4-H is what the program has to offer, join us at the Redding Public Library’s Community Room on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, for our Annual 4-H Information Night. This is the perfect opportunity to speak with youth members, adult volunteers and program staff, about the wide variety of enrichment activities available to youth ages 5-19. Regardless of the child’s interests, they’re sure to find a project or activity that excites them and in 4-H we call this discovering a “spark”. From cows and crops to Shooting Sports, STEM Adventures, and Yoga, we have it all. With 20 clubs and more than 60 different projects, 4-H offers Shasta County youth an unparalleled opportunity to participate in hands-on, experiential learning, under the guidance of a caring adult partner. The ultimate goal: to give youth the skills they need to not only be successful but to thrive.

Enrollment is open year-round and most clubs and projects begin meeting in September. For more information please visit us at http://ceshasta.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/ , or contact the 4- H Office at (530) 224-4900.