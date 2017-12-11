By Judy La Russa

For six years, Annie’s Styles and Stitches has been an established clothing alteration service in the Palo Cedro Village Shopping Center in Palo Cedro. Besides alterations, sewing, upholstering, tailoring, or just about anything that you can put a needle to—the fashionista adjuster and owner Anne (Annie) Schwenning has added to her business a hub for drop-off dry cleaning and laundry needs.

“Customers can drop off at my shop, and then return for pickup—with a two to four-day turnaround,” said Annie. Sunset Cleaners on Eureka Way in Redding is the commercial cleaning business providing the service.

Palo Cedro Cleaners closed its doors in the shopping center over a year ago, and Schwenning said that she felt there was a need for the local convenient dry cleaner hub, which will save customers time and gas driving into Redding.

SEW, SEW much more

There are three seamstresses at Annie’s Styles and Stitches. Owner Annie has been sewing for 40 years that specializes in wedding and bridesmaid dress alterations and just the ‘fixer of anything and everything’. Shingletown resident Colean Lundsten has been sewing for 20 years and specializes in tailoring men’s suits and alterations; and Lisa Gervolstadt who has sewing for 40 years and is credited with costuming for Kids Unlimited, and specializing in custom sewing and upholstery.

At Annie’s you can also find Darryl Pullman who has been a hair stylist for 20 years. Darryl, who is also an established chef, taught at Marinellos and specializes in color and color correction. chef.

Annie’s Styles and Stitches is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is located at in the south side of the shopping center—9340 Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro. Walk-in customers are always welcome, but prefer appointments can be made at 227-3403. Check Annies Facebook page LINK