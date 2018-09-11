Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship is open for application with a December 12, 2018 deadline.

This fund was established by the Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale in honor and memory of Andy Peek, General Manager of Shasta Livestock Auction Yard in Cottonwood, California, and a family-owned business where he worked for over four decades.

Andy Peek was a former president of Western Video Market, a past president of the California Livestock Marketing Association and served as a board member for the National Livestock Marketing Association. A past chairman of the Shasta District Fair Board in California, in 2007 he was named Tehama County (CA) Cattleman of the Year and had a major presence in the U.S. livestock industry until his passing.

To continue Peek’s support of youth programs, this scholarship is offered annually to students majoring in Agricultural Studies (with a special emphasis in the livestock industry) who share a desire to work in the industry he dearly loved. Since its establishment at the Community Foundation, the fund has distributed $63,250 in awards.

Visit www.shastarcf.org/scholarships to apply online for this and other upcoming scholarship opportunities. “Shasta Regional Community Foundation manages many scholarship funds that are awarded to graduating high school seniors as well as students already in an undergraduate program,” says Miriam Leal, Community Foundation Program Associate. “Some scholarships were started by families or individuals; others by businesses or organizations. All scholarships share one focus: helping young people reach their educational goals.”

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $23,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.

For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530)244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.