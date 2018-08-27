On August 22, 2018, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Highway 273 North of White House Drive in Redding, California regarding a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 63 year old Linda Sue Reed of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.