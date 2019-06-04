On June 1st, 2019, at approximately 4:24 PM, a resident in the 1400 block of Lodgepole Avenue in Anderson contacted SHASCOM dispatch to report a suspicious subject.

The reporting party indicated that a white male adult, approximately 20 years of age, was observed walking into the backyard of a residence at 1412 Lodgepole Avenue. The reporting party stated she believed the man was wearing handcuffs in front of his body.

The reporting party also indicated that the residence the male walked behind was a group home, however, did not indicate what type of group home, or if the male was a resident of that group home.

Three officers from the Anderson Police Department responded to the scene to investigate. All the officers arrived on scene at the same time, at approximately 4:35 PM.

As the officers approached the residence they observed a male subject in the backyard of the residence, seated at a picnic table. The male was not wearing handcuffs and had what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun tucked under his left arm. The male subject immediately brandished the handgun, holding the weapon in a one-handed shooting position pointed at the officers.

The officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The male refused to follow commands and continued to brandish the handgun.

The officers retreated to a patrol vehicle parked outside the backyard but still within view of the suspect. Officers began negotiating with the suspect attempting to convince him to drop the weapon and peacefully resolve the incident. The officers attempted to utilize crisis intervention techniques to de-escalate the situation and gain compliance from the male. Officers continued giving commands and attempting to communicate with the suspect for over 20 minutes.

The suspect did not comply with commands or make any attempts to communicate with officers. He continued brandishing the weapon throughout the entire process.

Suddenly, while officers were attempting to talk to the suspect, he grabbed the weapon with two hands, cycled the action, in a manner consistent with loading a semi-automatic handgun. He assumed a two-handed shooting position leaning forward to get a better view of the officers. The suspect then began aiming the weapon directly at an Anderson Police Officer.

An Officer fired one round from his department-issued rifle. The subject immediately fell to the ground. The officers approached the male and found him to still have the weapon in his hand with his finger on the trigger. The officers disarmed the suspect and immediately began performing life-saving measures. The handcuffs the suspect was previously seen wearing were located in one of his pockets.

Paramedics and Anderson Fire Department personnel responded into the scene and attempted to perform life-saving measures on the male, however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol was initiated and the investigation was turned over to the Redding Police Department as the lead agency.

The handgun found in possession of the suspect was determined to be a spring-air BB pistol which was identical in appearance to a genuine Beretta 92 handgun. The weapon did not have an orange or red tip, and bore no visible markings which would allow it to be distinguished from a Beretta 92 handgun at distance.

The officer that fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave as a standard course of conduct in any officer-involved shooting.

The officers involved in the incident include a 12-year law enforcement veteran who is a field training officer and K-9 officer, a five-year law enforcement veteran who is a member of the SWAT team, and a four-year law enforcement veteran who is a field training officer and member of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld until next of kin have been contacted by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators do not yet know where the suspect obtained the handgun or handcuffs, although neither item is controlled and can be easily purchased in stores and online.

A picture of the handgun possessed by the suspect and brandished at Anderson Police Officers has been attached to this release.

The investigation is ongoing, additional information may be released at a later time.