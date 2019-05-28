On Monday, May 27, 2019, at 8:25 AM, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a robbery at 23799 Ash Creek Rd. in Anderson.

Curtis Raimondi woke up to someone trying to open the door to his trailer. Raimondi opened the door to his trailer and discovered three men outside. Raimondi immediately noted his cargo trailer door open as well as the doors to his car. The three men ran to a white truck when they saw Raimondi. As Raimondi approached the suspect’s truck he noticed several of his belongings in the back of the truck.

Raimondi told the men to return his belongings. One of the suspects then produced a handgun and pointed it at Raimondi. The man with the gun began taunting Raimondi and threatened to shoot him. Raimondi continued to ask for his property back and the suspect fired once in Raimondi’s direction.

The three men got into the truck and left. Raimondi went back to his trailer and called 911. Deputies searched the area with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The suspects and vehicle were not located.

The truck was described as a smaller white truck, possibly a Dodge Dakota, with a partial plate of J72262. The three suspects were described as follows.

Suspect 1: White male, approximately 40 years old, 5’8”, 150-170 lbs, dark clothing, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2: White male, in his 20’s, thin build, wearing a dark hoodie.

Suspect 3: White male, in his 20’s, wearing dark clothing.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 245-6025 or contact Shasta County Secret Witness online or at 530-243-2319.