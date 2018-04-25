On April 24, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Highway 299 in the area of the Whiskeytown National Recreations Area Visitor Center regarding a fatal traffic collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 36 year old Kyle Robert Miller of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.