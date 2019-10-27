On Sunday, October 27th, 2019, at 1:45 A.M., Officers with the Redding Police Department responded to the Casino Club located at 1885 Hilltop Dr. in Redding, in regards to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Officers arrived at the location and located the victim and involved vehicle within the roadway of Hilltop Dr., in front of the Casino Club. The victim was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation revealed the victim was struck by the involved vehicle within the roadway of Hilltop Dr. The driver of the involved vehicle, Jeffrey Brown (49 years of Anderson), was contacted by officers who observed signs and symptoms of impairment. The investigation led to his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and 2nd-degree murder. Brown was booked into the Shasta County Jail for these charges.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.

No further details of this fatal traffic collision will be provided at this time due to the on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.