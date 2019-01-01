Click on ad for more info

On Tuesday, January 1st, 2019, at 2:52 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver colored, 2005 Ford pickup in the area of Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road, Anderson. The reason for the traffic stop was due to the driver making an unsafe turning movement and the pickup having expired registration. The driver and solo occupant failed to stop for the deputies’ emergency lights and sirens and fled southbound on Happy Valley Road, reaching speeds of 60 MPH. After approximately 3 ½ miles, the pickup turned eastbound from Happy Valley Road onto Andrea Way, Anderson. The pickup collided into a tree, and the driver fled from the pickup on foot into a wooded area. The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Christian James Hughes (DOB 6/9/76) from Anderson, CA was located a short distance away and was detained.

Hughes displayed signs of intoxication, and he was arrested. He was medically cleared and booked into the Shasta County Jail for the following charges: 23152(a) CVC, Driving under the influence, 20002(a) CVC, Hit & Run, 14601.2 CVC, Driving on a suspended license for DUI, 2800.1(a) CVC, Failure to yield and 148(a) PC, Resting Arrest.