More than any other holiday, Christmas has spawned a language of its own. Words like yule, noel, and wassail are reserved exclusively for the Christmas season.

Yuletide has been synonymous with Christmas since at least 900 AD, according to the Guinness Book of Christmas (Guinness). The word yule was derived from the Norse word, Jól, a heathen feast which lasted 12 days.

The feast was so important that the Anglo-Saxon name for December (aerra-geola) translates to “before yule” and January (aftera-geola) means “after yule.” Noel originated as an expression of joy for the birth of Christ. It comes from the Latin word “natalis” or birth. Residents of Gaul (France) dropped the “t” sound and it became “na’al” and evolved as “noel.”

Wassail is the name of a beverage and was also used as a greeting such as “Wassail, my friend, and drink to a happy noel.” Wassail can also be a carol.

CHRISTMAS WORDS, PHRASES AND ORIGINS

MERRY CHRISTMAS -“Merrie England. England of the Anglo-Saxon period and the Middle Ages was not a very happy place to be, let alone ‘merrie.’ So why this phrase indicating revelry and joyous spirits, as if England were one perpetual Christmastime? The answer is that the word ‘merrie’ originally meant merely ‘pleasing and delightful,’ not bubbling over with festive spirits, as it does today. The same earlier meaning is found in the famous expression, ‘the merry month of May.'” From the “Morris Dictionary of Word and Phrase Origins” by William and Mary Morris (HarperCollins, second edition, 1977). In “A Royal Duty” Paul Burrell says the Queen prefers “Happy Christmas” because she believes “Merry Christmas” implies drunkenness.

XMAS – “The X abbreviation of ‘Xmas’ for ‘Christmas’ is neither modern nor disrespectful. The notion that it is a new and vulgar representation of the word ‘Christmas’ seems to stem from the erroneous belief that the letter ‘X’ is used to stand for the word ‘Christ’ because of its resemblance to a cross, or that the abbreviation was deliberately concocted “to take the ‘Christ’ out of Christmas.” Actually, this usage is nearly as old as Christianity itself, and its origins lie in the fact that the first letter in the Greek word for ‘Christ’ is ‘chi,’ and the Greek letter ‘chi’ is represented by a symbol similar to the letter ‘X’ in the modern Roman alphabet. Hence ‘Xmas’ is indeed perfectly legitimate abbreviation for the word ‘Christmas’ (just as ‘Xian’ is also sometimes used as an abbreviation of the word ‘Christian’). None of this means that Christians (and others) aren’t justified in feeling slighted when people write ‘Xmas’ rather than ‘Christmas,’ but the point is that the abbreviation was not created specifically for the purpose of demeaning Christ, Christians, Christianity, or Christmas — it’s a very old artifact of a very different language.” From the snopes.com Urban Legends site. Snopes has a Christmas page that includes information about the history behind The Three Wise Men, Rudolph, candy canes, the Twelve Days of Christmas and other Christmas words and phrases.

SHOPPING DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS – American retailer H. Gordon Selfridge (1856-1947) coined this expression – ” __ shopping days until Christmas” while working for Marshall Field & Co. in Chicago. Later he coined the slogan “the customer is always right” when he opened Selfridge’s in London. From the “Encyclopedia of Word and Phrase Origins” by Robert Hendrickson (Facts on File, New York, 1997).