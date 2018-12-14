American Christian 67 Mesa Verde 62

By Wil Keepers,

American Christian of Anderson also played a tune-up game Thursday night at Redding Christian before hosting their own tournament at Simpson College over the weekend. They defeated Mesa Verde of Citrus Heights 67-62 with an impressive come from behind win. The Mavericks, a Division 4 team from the Sac-Joachin Section, are only able to attend the Friday portion of the Redding Christian tournament and asked for a Thursday night game after their trip up to this area. At first, the Mavericks looked like they would dominate, exploding in the first quarter for a 21-9 lead on the strength of terrific ball movement and some impressive shooting and defense. It looked like it could be a mismatch, but the Eagles (7-1), clawed their way back, cutting the lead to six points at the half and two points after 3 quarters. The Eagles accomplished this with steals and fast breaks off of rebounds, and as their intensity ratcheted up, the Mavericks shooting cooled off. The Eagles outscored the Mavericks 22-15 in the final quarter to take the impressive win. Mesa Verde (5-2) will open their tournament play against McCloud in the Lions tournament tomorrow.