The Asphalt Cowboys’ Carr Fire Relief event was an overwhelming success. With only 4 days of preparation, a tremendous amount of food product donations and the most amazing volunteers, we were able to make a make the Asphalt Cowboy Carr fire relief event an overwhelming success. In a matter of seven hours, we were able to feed 2500+ folks and raise just over $45,000 dollars!! Including the $10,000 that the Cowboys vowed to donate to kick off the fundraising, we are currently just over $55,000 dollars raised thus far. 100% of funds raised at the Asphalt Cowboys Carr Fire Relief event will all stay in our community and go to those devastated by the Carr fire.

A huge thank you to all of those in attendance that came with your wallets and hearts open. We cannot say enough about our donating sponsors who stepped up in such a big way, without you this never could have happened. We appreciate you ALL! Attached is a list of those sponsors and those who so generously contributed to this event. If you’re out in the community, please take the time to support these businesses and thank them for their generosity.

Special thanks to these businesses for your amazing support

Driscolls Heavenly Donuts Half Moon Sanitation Fawver Family Home Depot Margarita Man Churn Creek Bottom Organic Farms Thurmond Electric Signsations Corning Ford Napa Auto Parts Quality Saw and Mower Hartlines West Mex Salsa It’s Jerky- the good stuff Gold Hills Golf- Country Club US bank Market Street Steakhouse Shasta Gas & Propane Rigo and Nora Lazoya Crown Motors

Cascade Comfort Heating/air Bastiani Arms Mike Reha – Houseboats.com Jones Valley Foothill Distributing US Foods Redding Distributing Coca Cola Bottling R & R Meats Franz Bakery Mission Foods Redding Rodeo Association Petrich Farms Ritas Italian Ice Lulus Restaurant Jacks Bar & Grill Rockin P BBQ Cash & Carry Sportsmans Warehouse George Peterson Insurance Jones Fort Axner Excavating Hill Street Band Colt 45’s Paint Mart Cresco Los Gordos Taqueria downtown

Bella La Vie Mosley Cellars

To our volunteers…the continued support and love that you continue to give does not go unnoticed. Some very special individuals from groups like Sons of Italy, Redding Rodeo Association, Shasta County Sheriffs Office and so many more…

Those who were in attendance witnesses a real outpouring of community love and kindness. If you were unable to attend, you missed a great party because of our bands and DJ who donated their time, the music was amazing. Thank you to Nathan Hutt from the Nathan Thomas Band, Jake Easy from 99.3 FM, Good Ol’ Time Band, Chad Bushnell, Major 7th and Motor City Riot.

On behalf of the one and only Redding Asphalt Cowboys THANK YOU!!!