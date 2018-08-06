The Asphalt Cowboys’ Carr Fire Relief event was an overwhelming success. With only 4 days of preparation, a tremendous amount of food product donations and the most amazing volunteers, we were able to make a make the Asphalt Cowboy Carr fire relief event an overwhelming success.   In a matter of seven hours, we were able to feed 2500+ folks and raise just over $45,000 dollars!! Including the $10,000 that the Cowboys vowed to donate to kick off the fundraising, we are currently just over $55,000 dollars raised thus far. 100% of funds raised at the Asphalt Cowboys Carr Fire Relief event will all stay in our community and go to those devastated by the Carr fire.

A huge thank you to all of those in attendance that came with your wallets and hearts open.  We cannot say enough about our donating sponsors who stepped up in such a big way, without you this never could have happened. We appreciate you ALL!  Attached is a list of those sponsors and those who so generously contributed to this event. If you’re out in the community, please take the time to support these businesses and thank them for their generosity.

Special thanks to these businesses for your amazing support

Driscolls     Heavenly Donuts    Half Moon Sanitation       Fawver Family     Home Depot     Margarita Man Churn Creek Bottom Organic Farms     Thurmond Electric    Signsations    Corning Ford     Napa Auto Parts Quality Saw and Mower     Hartlines West Mex Salsa     It’s Jerky- the good stuff     Gold Hills Golf- Country Club US bank     Market Street Steakhouse     Shasta Gas & Propane     Rigo and Nora Lazoya   Crown Motors
Cascade Comfort Heating/air     Bastiani Arms     Mike Reha – Houseboats.com Jones Valley    Foothill Distributing  US Foods     Redding Distributing    Coca Cola Bottling     R & R Meats     Franz Bakery     Mission Foods Redding Rodeo Association      Petrich Farms     Ritas Italian Ice     Lulus Restaurant    Jacks Bar & Grill  Rockin P BBQ     Cash & Carry     Sportsmans Warehouse     George Peterson Insurance  Jones Fort     Axner Excavating     Hill Street Band   Colt 45’s     Paint Mart     Cresco     Los Gordos Taqueria downtown
Bella La Vie     Mosley Cellars

To our volunteers…the continued support and love that you continue to give does not go unnoticed. Some very special individuals from groups like Sons of Italy, Redding Rodeo Association, Shasta County Sheriffs Office and so many more…

Those who were in attendance witnesses a real outpouring of community love and kindness.  If you were unable to attend, you missed a great party because of our bands and DJ who donated their time, the music was amazing.  Thank you to Nathan Hutt from the Nathan Thomas Band, Jake Easy from 99.3 FM, Good Ol’ Time Band, Chad Bushnell, Major 7th and Motor City Riot.

On behalf of the one and only Redding Asphalt Cowboys THANK YOU!!!