A new 2.57 acre parcel project by Allen and Tracy Gill of Allen Gill Construction Inc., located at the end of Palo Way in Palo Cedro, is currently under construction. The development site includes grading/paving an approximately 222-foot road extension of Palo Way.

The previous undeveloped Palo Way site is situated in Palo Cedro Town Center and south of Highway 44 Deschutes Road interchange. Land uses in the vicinity are mix of commercial, urban residential and public uses including Junction School which is located approximately 350 feet southwest of the project.

The construction will consist of the contractor’s equipment storage yard, including a 7,352-square foot building containing 2,552-square feet of office space, 3,600-square-feet of warehouse space, and 1,200-square-foot covered space; an 1,800 square foot shed and volumetric concrete mixer for the production of concrete septic tanks and horse troughs; outdoor storage of equipment, vehicles, or other materials commonly used in the contractor’s type of business; outdoor storage of materials used for repair and maintenance of contractor’s own equipment; and outdoor storage and sales of septic tanks an horse throughs, and stormwater detention basin. An approximately 4,416-square foot parking lot will also be developed.

