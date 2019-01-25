Click on ad for more info

On January 20, 2019, Officers with the Redding Police Department responded to Chuck E. Cheese regarding the theft of a wallet. The suspect immediately began using the victim’s credit cards at stores nearby. The Victim located the suspect at Walmart and filmed her after she used the credit card to make a purchase. This video was uploaded to social media and the suspect was subsequently identified as Samantha Morales, 30 years of Redding.

Once the suspect was identified, Officers immediately started looking for the suspect throughout the Redding area. On January 23, 2019, the suspect was located and arrested for outstanding warrants, trespassing and resisting arrest. The theft case was submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying Morales as the alleged suspect in this theft.