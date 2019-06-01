On May 13, 2019, at approximately 9:00 AM, an unknown female at the time, damaged the Veterans Office Memorial statue located outside the Shasta County Veterans Services office on Shasta Street in Redding. Several words had been spray painted with black spray paint on the Memorial statue and on a planter near the statue. A female was observed on surveillance footage and it appeared she was the one responsible for causing the damage.

The Redding Police Department in conjunction with Shasta County District Attorney Investigators began investigating the vandalism. The surveillance footage of the female was sent out through the Redding Police Department’s social media team. Investigators were able to determine the female depicted had been recently arrested and released. She was identified as Amy Lee McCarty, 36 years of Redding. (see photo) Amy McCarty is a local transient who has been arrested eight times since October 2018, mostly for public intoxication and other misdemeanor crimes.

On the afternoon of May 30th 2019, Redding Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Gold Street involving Amy McCarty. Officers arrived and interviewed her regarding the vandalism. She admitted her involvement in the vandalism to Investigators and was booked into the jail for felony vandalism, where she is currently being held. She is believed to be responsible for additional recent reports of vandalism in the downtown Redding area and these reports are being followed up on by Investigators.