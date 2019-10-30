Redding Police Investigators have continued to work diligently on this homicide

investigation since the victim, Larissa Cole, was discovered deceased on Sunday October 27, 2019. Investigators have interviewed multiple witnesses and collected dozens of items of evidence.

On the morning of October 29, 2019, Investigators identified Jerome Denell Dzwonek, 21 years old, of Redding as a suspect in this case. Investigators ultimately detained Jerome

Investigators located and collected several items of evidence linking Dzwonek to the murder of Larissa Cole. During the interview, Dzwonek provided details of the murder and confessed to strangling Larissa Cole during an altercation. He admitted to discarding her body to the rear of Viking Skate on morning of Sunday October 27, 2019.

Dzwonek and questioned him regarding the homicide. Several other investigators served a search warrant at his residence located in the 2500 block of Butte Street in Redding. His vehicle was also seized and searched pursuant to the search warrant.

Dzwonek was arrested for the murder of Larissa Cole and was booked in to the Shasta County Jail. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail. There are no other outstanding suspects. Any additional witnesses that may have information are urged to contact the Redding Police Department Investigations Division at 530-225-4200.

At this time, we are not releasing any further details about this investigation.