On May 26, 2019, at around 7:00 PM, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Lake Boulevard regarding reports of a subject acting erratically. When officers arrived, they located the subject near the intersection of Lake Blvd and East Keswick Dam Rd. The subject was identified as Dustin Clemens, 39 years of Redding. Clemens was immediately uncooperative and began fighting with officers. During the altercation, Clemens attempted to take two officers’ handguns. K9 Otto had to be deployed by his handler to assist. Clemens was so resistant that even with four officers and a police K9, it took over 8 minutes to take him into custody. An officer and K9 Otto were both injured during the altercation. Both were treated and released back to full duty. Clemens was arrested for obstructing a peace officer by force, battery on a peace officer and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

Clemens is currently on probation out of Shasta County for obstructing a Peace Officer by force and had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was also on the Shasta County’s Most Wanted list.

Clemens was arrested by the Redding Police Department on March 2, 2019 after he fought with officers at the exact same location. In that incident, it also took several officers to place Clemens into custody after a prolonged physical confrontation. After being booked at the jail, Clemens was released and has failed to appear for court related to his recent arrests. This is Clemens fifth arrest in 2019.