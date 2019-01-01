On Dec. 31, 2018 at approximately 9:45 a.m., James Casner, 36 years of Redding, and his wife observed a white female adult steal a package from their front porch. The Casner’s were able to follow the suspect as she left in a Toyota 4 Runner from the neighborhood, in the 000 block of Ridgewood Rd.

Officer Hebert and Ellis located the suspect as she was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near S. Bonnyview Road. A car stop was conducted and Cassandra Wilson, 36 years of Shasta Lake City, was alone and driving.

Wilson still had the Casner’s package with her. An additional stolen package belonging to a separate victim was also located in Wilson’s vehicle. Wilson was arrested for the suspected theft of property. During a subsequent search of Wilson, officers located a lock picking kit. Wilson said she was simply practicing with the suspected burglary tools in the event she ever needed to get back into her own home or car.

Wilson was booked for petty theft, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license. Citizens are encouraged to pay attention to anyone following delivery trucks as they continue to bring packages into their neighborhoods.