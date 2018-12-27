On December 26, 2018, at 11:52 p.m., Redding Police officers were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue. The investigation revealed Gabriel Marlow-Charles Quintanilla, age 27 of Shingletown was driving a 2015 Chevy Cruze northbound on Hartnell Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses reported Quintanilla failed to stop at a red signal light and struck the center median on the opposite side of the intersection. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the southbound lane of Hartnell Avenue. There were two passengers in

Quintanilla’s vehicle. They were identified as Kortney R. Denham, age 23 of Anderson and Alicia Tortorici age 22 of Redding. Both passengers sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Multiple airbags deployed in the vehicle and all occupants reported they were wearing their seatbelts.

Quintanilla was arrested for being under influence of alcohol while driving a motor vehicle. He sustained minor injuries to his head and was evaluated at the hospital. He was later released and subsequently booked at the Shasta County Jail.