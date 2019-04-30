On April 29, 2019, at approximately 10:29 p.m. Redding Police Officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision in the area of South Bonnyview Road and Eastside Road.

According to witness statements, the driver of a silver BMW was traveling westbound on South Bonnyview Road when it rear-ended a truck which in turn rear-ended an SUV. The driver of the silver BMW was identified as Matthew Paul Beaton, 21 years, of Redding.

Officers confirmed the airbags to Beaton’s vehicle were deployed and it is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. Beaton is on probation for driving under the influence of drugs and does not have a license. During the investigation, Beaton was found to be under the influence of alcohol and sustained minor injuries.

The occupants of the two other vehicles sustained minor to moderate injuries. Traffic had to be redirected momentarily while the vehicles were removed from the roadway. Beaton was arrested for felony DUI, driving without a license and a probation violation. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind everyone if you are going to consume alcohol, please designate a sober driver or utilize one of the many other means of transportation including taxis, Lyft, and Uber. There is simply no excuse for drunk driving!