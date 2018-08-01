CARR FIRE MISSING PERSONS UPDATE

All of the current reported missing persons incident to the Carr Fire have been located and accounted for. The Missing Persons Hotline will be shutting down and staff will be directed towards other necessary tasks. Any additional missing persons reports will be processed through SHASCOM at (530)245-6540 per standard procedure.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department and the Redding Police Department thank the Shasta County community for their support and local media for their assistance in bringing our displaced citizens back together. We also offer our condolences to those who lost loved ones during this disaster.