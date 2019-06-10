U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Camilo A. Martinez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Martinez is the son of Rosio Martinez-Sarabia of Sacramento, Calif. and Nicolette M. and Martinez Gregory J. Martinez of Sacramento, Calif., and nephew of Mike Martinez of Palo Cedro, Calif.

He is a 2019 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, Sacramento, Calif.