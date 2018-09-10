Breathing masks still available

SHASTA COUNTY – The Shasta County Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and the Public Health Branch of the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency would like to remind the public that, due to the Delta and Hirz Fires continuing to burn in Shasta County as well as other fires being managed in Northern California and Southern Oregon, it is important to check air quality levels when making daily plans. As we have seen over the past few weeks, conditions can change quickly and can also vary in different areas of the county based on elevation, topography and the direction of winds. These changing conditions will continue until the fires are under control, making the habit of checking air quality a practice that should be done frequently.