Air Quality and Public Health officials encourage daily attention to air quality due to smoke from wildfires

Due to the Hirz Fire and other wildfires in the region continuing to burn, The Shasta County Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and the Public Health Branch of the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency would like to remind the public that it’s important to check air quality levels when making daily plans. As we have seen over the past few weeks, conditions can change quickly and can also vary in different areas of the county based on elevation, topography and the direction of winds.

Because air quality conditions will continue to change until the fires are under control, it’s recommended residents regularly check air quality, especially during a holiday weekend when many have plans for outdoor activities.

Based on current and predicted weather patterns, air quality over the next three days, based on particulate matter levels, is expected to vary on the Air Quality Index from MODERATE (AQI 51-100 range), to UNHEALTHY for SENSITIVE GROUPS (AQI 101-150 range), to UNHEALTHY (AQI 151 to 200 range), throughout the next three days.

All members of the public, especially those with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and children should remain alert, and if necessary, reduce or avoid all outdoor exertion when wildfire smoke is present. When levels are not favorable, everyone else should limit prolonged exertion in areas of noticeable smoke accumulation. Individuals wishing to minimize their exposure should:

Limit exercise and outdoor activities

Remain indoors with the windows and doors closed

Turn on an air conditioner with a recirculation setting (such as in a vehicle)

The Air Quality Management District operates one air quality monitor in Anderson that continuously monitors for fine particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in size (PM2.5). And the California Air Resources Board has set up air quality monitors in Redding and Lakehead that continuously monitor for PM2.5.

The AQI readings from the fixed monitors are updated hourly and are available at the following website: www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/aq_index/aq_map.aspx

Additionally, the air district has deployed experimental particulate matter (smoke) sensors throughout Shasta County. These sensors are not official monitors but can be used to help gauge smoke levels in particular locations. When accessing this data, it is advisable to switch the Map Data Layer dialogue box in the lower left hand corner from “None” to “AQ and U”. This will apply a correction factor that will make the readings relate more closely to the official air quality data. They can be accessed at: LINK

For additional information and updates, you may visit the Air Quality Management District Wildfire Smoke Webpage at: LINK or call 225-5674.

Additional safety tips can be found by going to www.shastahhsa.net and by clicking the “wildfire smoke link under our current health concerns”.