On June 7th 2019, at 3:15 a.m., Redding Police Officers observed a traffic collision at the entrance of Win-River Resort & Casino. Officer Sterrett responded to investigate what occurred. She contacted the driver of the vehicle Marvin Tucker Hefner, 33 years-old of Susanville CA.

Hefner was found to be on Post-Release Community Supervision for felony-reckless evading of a police officer. In addition, he had one felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Incident to his arrest a search was done of his vehicle and Officer Sterrett located an assault rifle and one loaded magazine.

Hefner was transported to the Shasta County Jail. He was booked for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, a felon in possession of a high capacity magazine, violation of his post-release community supervision and warrants.