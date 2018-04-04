Over the last several weeks Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit Detectives, along with Shasta County District Attorney’s Office Investigators, have been actively seeking Melvin Love, 40 years old, of Anderson, CA. Love, a registered sex offender, had an active arrest warrant from the Shasta County Superior Courts for two counts of 288 (a) lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, stemming from a Shasta County Sheriff’s Office investigation, case #16-40579. The bail amount on the warrant was set at one million dollars.

On April 4, 2018, detectives from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit developed information that Love had been staying at 12664 Intermountain Road, Redding. Detectives and patrol deputies went to the address with the assistance of California Highway Patrol Air Operations. The residence was surrounded and several verbal commands were given for Love to exit the residence. After about 5 minutes, Love voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Love was then booked into the Shasta County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Shasta County Superior Courts tomorrow, April 5, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.