Domestic Violence Related Attempted Homicide

Yesterday’s attempted homicide of a wife and two children by their husband and father has shocked and horrified the community. Angela Jones, Executive Director of One Safe Place, commented, “Our hearts are breaking for the family for having to live through this nightmare. This kind of thing should never happen. A violent act such as this affects the community as a whole. It serves as another sad reminder that domestic violence can be lethal and crosses all social, economic, and professional boundaries. We appreciate the quick response and compassion shown to the victims by law enforcement and other first responders.”

Jones stressed that the power and control aspect of domestic violence thrives on the victim’s fear and the silence of those around them. If you feel you may be in a domestic violence relationship, or suspect a friend or loved one is, here are some warning signs to look out for. Signs of an abuser include: excessive control – partner keeps track of all activities, daily whereabouts, and associations with others; demeaning behavior – name calling, insults, constant criticism; and obvious acts of abuse – hitting, kicking, punching, throwing objects. Signs that someone is being victimized include—noticeable, frequent bruising ; frequent absences from school or work; and low self-esteem, isolation, and sudden changes in personality.

“Please reach out for help if you are in an abusive relationship,” said Jones. OSP uses Jacquelyn Campbell’s “Danger Assessment: An Instrument to Help Abused Women Assess Their Risk of Homicide” to help abuse victims more accurately assess the risk of being murdered by their abuser, and also to help them obtain appropriate health care and other domestic violence safety planning interventions.

Angela shared that “Strangulation is a strong predictor of homicide. Victims who have been strangled once are 750 percent more likely to be killed by their abusers.” One SAFE Place leaders recently attended a conference at The Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, a program of Alliance for HOPE International, and learned that there can be internal injuries and major health risks without visible signs that can even lead to death for up to 12 months after the event.