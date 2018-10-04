Over the past several weeks, the Redding Police Departments Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has received multiple citizen complaints of subjects involved in narcotic related activity at the South Bonnyview boat launch. Based on the complaints, NPU began conducting extra patrols in an attempt to deter subjects from using or selling narcotics at the location.

On October 3rd, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., NPU officers were patrolling the boat launch area when they observed two subjects standing outside a vehicle acting suspiciously. Due to citizen complaints, along with the subject’s actions, officers contacted the two subjects and began a conversation with them. The male, later identified as Christopher Lee Smith (35 years of Shasta Lake City), admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia and consented to a search of his person. During the search, officers located approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine packaged for sales. The female, later identified as Amber Lynn Lafferty (29 years of Douglas City), wasn’t in possession of narcotics but was found to have an active warrant. Both Smith and Lafferty were detained without incident at which point a search was conducted of their vehicle. Inside, officers located additional evidence related to narcotic sales and drug paraphernalia. Ammunition was also located in Smith’s vehicle which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction.