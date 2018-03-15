In December 2017, officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit began investigating multiple reports of ongoing drug sales occurring at Martin Luther King, Jr. park in Redding. This park encompasses the Martin Luther King, Jr. center and is often visited by children and young adults.

This investigation culminated in the service of two search warrants in the early morning hours of March 2, 2018. One search warrant was served at 19473 Anna Road, in Anderson. The other search warrant was served at 22379 Blue Ridge Mountain Drive in Cottonwood. During the service of the search warrants, several suspects were contacted and arrested.

At the Blue Ridge Mountain Drive location, officers arrested Kyvell Marice Jackson, aka “Betcha” (26 years old) and Viola Michelle Wright (29 years old). Jackson was arrested

for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful transfer of a firearm, being in possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of drugs, and child endangerment. Further investigation revealed that one of the firearms in Jackson’s possession had been reported stolen in December 2017 from a residential burglary in Bella Vista. Wright was arrested for child endangerment. Both Jackson and Wright were booked into the Tehama County jail for their respective criminal violations.

At the Anna Road location, officers arrested Joseph Solomon

Pearson, aka “Jo-Jo” (31 years old). Pearson was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a high-capacity magazine and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun. He was booked into the Shasta County jail.

On March 11, 2018, in relation to this investigation, officers arrested Melvin Earl Rodgers (57 years old) at the Vagabond Inn at 2731 Bechelli Lane in Redding. Rodgers was arrested for being a felon in possession of a tear gas weapon and for violating a court order. Rodgers was booked into the Shasta County jail.

The Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit would like to thank our law enforcement partners that assisted in this operation. These included the Anderson Police Department, Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement Task Force (TIDE), California Highway Patrol, and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Booking photographs of the defendants are attached to this press release.