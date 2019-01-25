Click on ad for more info

By Wil Keepers,

The Redding Christian Varsity Girls team pulled away from a tough Burney team to take the lead in the 5-Star League at the midway point of the league season. The Lions struggled to shoot through the whole game, especially in the first half. Over the first five minutes of the game, the Lions led 3-2, but were missing shots on the perimeter and unable to penetrate to get inside shots on offense. By the end of the first, the Lions had extended this to 11-4, with their additional eight points coming on steals or fast breaks out of rebounds.

In the second quarter, as the Lions tried to pass the ball inside and get better shots, the Raiders did an excellent job of getting into passing lanes and getting steals, and on the other end, the Lions tough defense would steal it right back. By halftime, after a 9-9 quarter, the Lions led 20-13, but had shot just 9-26 with far too many turnovers.

Coach Scott Alexander made some excellent halftime adjustments, and the Lions changed up their offense to get the ball inside more frequently. They played with Kaylee Jones as a baseline runner and Sammie Wunner as a high post, and had two cutters one after the other to unbalance their offense and make it harder to defend. As a consequence, the Lions got better shots and took a 12-2 quarter lead to extend their game lead to 17 at 32-15. In the 4th, the Lions continued, but Burney defended it better. There was no let-up defensively though, and the Lions ended the game-winning 39-20. Sammie Wunner scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds to lead the Lions, almost all of them after the offensive adjustments of coach Alexander at halftime. Courtney Jones scored 10 with 4 rebounds and 3 steals, Aleah Matos scored 7 and Kaylee Jones scored 8 with 10 rebounds. Sadie Alexander, usually the lead scorer, only scored a 3 pointer, but she had 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in the effort. With this win, the Lions stand alone atop the 5-Star League at 4-0, 19-2 overall, while Burney now sits at 2nd at 3-1, 13-4 overall.