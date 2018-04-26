On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search for missing person Lauralyn Palmer of Fall River Mills, California. At the conclusion of today’s search efforts from numerous agencies and local citizens, there were no positive leads developed on the whereabouts of Lauralyn Palmer. The search teams conducted systematic searches of the area and also received assistance from the California Highway Patrol Helicopter.

After five exhaustive days of searching the area in and around Lauralyn Palmer’s residence and the lack of new leads as to her whereabouts, the Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for Lauralyn Palmer until new leads are developed. The missing person investigation will continue and efforts will be made to locate her.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for information it has received from the public to date as to possible sightings and the reporting of suspicious circumstances regarding this investigation. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reviews each tip for investigative leads. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating Lauralyn Palmer. The public is asked to contact Shascom Dispatch is 530-245-6540 to report information in regards to this investigation

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Lauralyn Palmer Family would like thank the following agencies for the efforts regarding the search efforts, Cal Fire, Fall River Mills Fire District, California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit, Butte County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Mendocino County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Siskiyou County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Tehama County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Modoc County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Fall River Citizen’s Volunteer Patrol Unit, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Units (Mounted Team, Ground Team, Tracker Team, Dirt Bike Riders, K9 Team and Jeep Team.)