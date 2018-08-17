From Redding Fashion Alliance

The Carr Fire continues to be a devastating presence in our community. We recognize the far-reaching effects it is having on local people, businesses, and organizations. The current atmosphere of disaster has caused us to take pause and carefully consider how we can contribute to the rebuilding of Redding and the surrounding areas.

After much consideration and deliberation, we have made the decision to move forward with Redding Fashion Week. You may be wondering how a fashion week can help to rebuild a community affected by disaster. We believe that we can support the economic vitality of our local fashion industry-related business community by creating events designed to highlight their value, strengths, and relevancy. Located in the Redding Cultural District, we are committed to showcasing the creative talent in the Northstate. One of our goals is to show the strength and resiliency of its citizens, creating positive media attention for the Redding area.

We know that Redding Fashion Week is just one piece in a giant puzzle of recovery in the wake of this debilitating fire. One of our outcomes for this Fashion Week is to establish a scholarship fund for children and adults who need financial support in order to participate in the educational programming that we offer in sewing, fashion design, and business. In addition, we will create an Emerging Fashion Designer Fund to support two individuals to start a fashion collection and to provide free makerspace for one year. We hope to make a sustainable impact on the future of making.

The Redding Fashion Week Event Schedule will include:

September 17 : Vogue – Strike a Pose Launch Party – Armando’s Gallery House

September 18 : Rock the Runway Model Designer Workshop – Redding Fashion Alliance

September 19 : Downtown Shopping – A Retail Tour – Redding Cultural District Retailers

September 20 : Fashion On the Big Screen – Redding Library Community Room

September 21 : Iconic Vintage – A Fashion Exhibition – The Atrium

September 22 : Fashion Show Gala – The Atrium

This week of events is partially funded by a micro-grant from the Redding Cultural District, Redding Bank of Commerce, Carousel Boutique, and will highlight local creatives in the fashion industry north of Sacramento.

For a complete schedule of events, times and locations, please visit our website: https://www. reddingfashionalliance.org/ reddingfashionweek.html

To purchase tickets please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ redding-fashion-alliance- 17348742015, or stop by our Downtown location at 1698 Market Street, Wednesday–Saturday 11-4pm.

A fiscal project of the Shasta County Arts Council, The Redding Fashion Alliance is a non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of Northern California citizens by mobilizing self-sufficiency and providing affordable access to fashion, sewing, and business education while encouraging the growth of the creative economy in order to foster a healthy, prosperous, culturally rich and thriving community.