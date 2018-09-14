Based on comments and input from numerous sources which was received following the Planning Commission meeting on August 23, 2018, the Resource Management Department withdraws its recommendation to approve General Plan Amendment which would amend the land use designation on 9.8 acres from Commercial (C) to Urban Residential-25 dwelling units per acre, and Zoning Amendment which would rezone 9.8 acres of property from Community Commercial to Multiple-Family Residential–25 dwelling units per acre and Open Space, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County in the Palo Cedro Town Center south of State Route 44 and west of Deschutes Road.

The project site (Area 3) is located in unincorporated Shasta County on one undeveloped 9.8-acre parcel southwest of the intersection of State Highway 44 and west of Deschutes Road in the unincorporated community of Palo Cedro.

This project is a County initiated application to amend the Shasta County General Plan Land Use Maps and the County Zoning Maps as necessary actions to bring the County’s General Plan into compliance with State Housing Law and a Stipulation for Judgment by the Shasta County Superior Court. Based on comments and input received since the Planning Commission adopted its resolution, the Resource Management Department withdraws its recommendation that the Board approves this General Plan Amendment and Zoning Amendment. However, as discussed further below, if the Board fails to rezone sufficient property for to meet the needs of the 2014-2019 Housing Element, the Department will have to consider the available options in order to fulfill that requirement.