On Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at 4:54 P.M., a K9 deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the canal area off Thomas Rd. in Anderson for a man lying on the ground possibly injured.

When the deputy arrived, he found the man, later identified as Carl Cotter, DOB/05/13/67, on the ground and unresponsive. Cotter was mumbling and appeared disoriented. The deputy asked for medical personnel to respond to his location. While waiting for an ambulance, Cotter appeared to lose consciousness; so the deputy lightly rubbed Cotter’s sternum to keep him awake. Cotter slapped the deputy’s hand away and jumped to his feet. Cotter began punching at the deputy’s face and head. The deputy was able to avoid getting hit and ordered Cotter to stop and that he was under arrest. Cotter then took a fighting stance and began advancing on the officer. The deputy ordered Cotter to stop and then deployed his K9 partner “Thor” from the patrol car.

The K9 apprehended Cotter. Cotter then began punching at the K9 and deputy as they tried to control him. Cotter fought violently with the deputy and K9 until other deputies arrived and Cotter was taken into custody.

Cotter was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and cleared to be booked into the Shasta County Jail. Cotter was booked for an outstanding felony PRCS warrant, assaulting an officer, obstructing an officer, and assaulting a police K9.

The deputy and K9 were not injured and returned to work immediately after the incident.