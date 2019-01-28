Click on ad for more info

On Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at approximately 1:43 P.M., SHASCOM received a call stating two male subjects were in front of a residence on Gray Pine Way, in the City of Shasta Lake, shooting handguns. The caller also said he thought people may have been shot and were on the ground near the residence.

Deputies were immediately dispatched to the location. While the deputies were responding a second caller reported she also heard the gunshots. When the first deputies arrived they were directed by residents to a house in the 1000 block of Gray Pine Way. There was no one outside the residence when they arrived. The deputies began using their patrol car public address radio system to make announcements for anyone inside the house to come out. Two male subjects, Ban Hubbard and Michael Flanagan, came out and were detained and questioned. A third subject, later identified as James Forbess, ran out the back door of the residence and fled eastbound. A CHP airplane was overhead assisting and followed Forbess. The CHP airplane crew directed the officers on the ground to Forbess and they were able to apprehend him.

The three people being detained were reluctant to provide deputies with information but did say there were two more people in the house. Deputies entered the house to make sure the people left inside were not injured. Two more male subjects, William Richards and Joseph Jackson were found inside uninjured.

After questioning everyone at the scene, it was discovered the residents of the house had been setting off firecrackers and no guns were located inside the residence.

Michael Flanagan was arrested for an outstanding warrant; Richard William was arrested for obstructing and delaying officers. James Forbess was arrested for obstructing and delaying officers, outstanding warrants, and felony vandalism for kicking the back door of a patrol car, while he was handcuffed inside, to the point it warped the door.