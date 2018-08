After 39 days, the Carr Fire is at 100% containment. The fire starting on July 23, burned 229,651 acres and 1,079 residences, 22 commercial structures, 503 outbuildings destroyed; 190 residences, 26 commercial structures, and 61 outbuildings were damaged.

Although full containment has been achieved, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire area for several days and fire suppression repair remains ongoing.

The community cannot thank the fire and cooperating agencies enough!