Beginning April 29th thru May 3 rd, 2019, the U.S. Forest Service and the

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) are conducting the

Aerial Supervision Course at the Redding Air Attack Base and the Northern California

Training Center. Both facilities are located at the northern end of the Redding

Municipal Airport on Airport Road in Redding.

Fighting fire from the air is often one of the most hazardous activities in wildland

firefighting. To maximize safety and efficiency, new supervisors of air tactical

operations must undergo training in air traffic control, communications, equipment,

aerial firefighting tactics and aerial observation.

Students from throughout California will attend this interagency course in the tactical

supervision of firefighting aircraft. During the two-week course, students will participate in both classroom and aerial training. The first week, April 22nd to April 26th , classroom training takes place in Sacramento. Full flight operations from the Redding Air Attack Base will be conducted April 29th to May 3rd. Students will coordinate air tankers, helicopters, and smokejumper firefighting aircraft, on a simulated fire in the Oak Run and Whitmore areas. There will also be other aerial training exercises being conducted throughout Shasta County, including lightning fire reconnaissance.