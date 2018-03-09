Haven Humane Society Offers $25 Adoption Special

Haven Humane Society is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering $25 dog and cat adoptions from Friday, March 9 through Saturday, March 18. Make it Fluffy or Fido’s lucky day and bring home a new furry family member for only $25! Shelter Manager Jim Lewis states, “Our shelter is very full at the moment and we would love to find all the incredible animals in our care forever, loving homes.” We encourage our community to come down to the Morgan Adoption Center at Haven Humane Society and check out all the different dogs and cats that are currently looking for forever homes- maybe you will get lucky and find the perfect pet to complete your family!

Please visit our website at www.havenhumane.org or “love” us on Facebook to see some of our amazing animals available for adoption. We encourage you to get involved and help us as we get closer every day to a North State with no more homeless pets. For more information please call (530) 241-1653.