IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN

Adopt a Veteran is now open and the giving tree is standing tall at the veterans home in the main lobby. Come in, select a tag and have fun giving gifts to the veteran you select from the tree. Gifts can be dropped off at the Veterans home from December 11 thru 22nd. The Spirit of Giving is ON and the Adopt a Veteran Tree is waiting for you to come select a gift tag!