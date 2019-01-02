Click on ad for more info

At around 08:45 a.m., Officer Brian Berg was conducting extra patrols in the Market Street Promenade. He encountered Chelsea Hyatt, 20 years of age and David Shankles, 28 years of age, both of Redding. Shankles is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for domestic violence and theft-related offenses.

Officer Berg noticed property on the ground next to them that appeared to be stolen. One of the items was a newer iMac desktop computer. Officer Berg learned the computer had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of the Thunderbird Motel during the nighttime hours.

Shankles was then searched and found to be in possession of a rifle magazine full of ammunition. Shankles is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition. During this investigation, Officer Berg learned that the ammunition had been stolen from a different unlocked car that had been parked at the Thunderbird Motel the night before as well. Several other stolen items from these vehicles were recovered, including a jacket that Hyatt was wearing.

Shankles and Hyatt admitted to looking for unlocked vehicles to take items from, mostly to support their heroin addictions. They admitted to routinely walking through downtown parking lots looking for unsecured vehicles. Video evidence was obtained and showed Shankles and Hyatt walking through the parking lot of the Thunderbird Motel while attempting to lift door handles. All stolen property was returned to its owners.

Shankles and Hyatt were taken to the Shasta County Jail where they were booked. Shankles was booked for being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of stolen property, petty theft, conspiracy to commit theft and violation of his PRCS terms. Hyatt was booked on charges including grand theft, possession of stolen property, petty theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

We encourage our community to subscribe to the #9PMROUTINE. Part of the routine is to lock your vehicle, secure your valuables, and turn any outside lights on at 9:00 p.m.