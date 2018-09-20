Another Chance Animal Welfare League Thrift Store has recently received new and gently used clothing from wonderful donors. The organization needs a place to display these items as they are limited in space at the Palo Cedro Thrift Store and have created Another

Chance Garage Boutique at 2273 Jonquil Way in Redding.

On Sunday, September 30 through Monday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., ACAWL Garage Boutique will be selling clothes for dress or work of coats, jackets, dresses, skirts, blouses, casual tops, sweaters, trousers, handbags and scarves.