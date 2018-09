On Saturday, September 29, 2018, Another Chance Thrift Store will be holding an All In One Day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 9384 Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.

Jewelry sale—everyone needs a little bling

Adoption Day—Come and get you kitty cuddle

50% off regular priced store items

Raffle drawing for an original Lynda Nolte cat painting

For questions, you can call them at 547-7387.