Another Chance Animal Welfare League drew the name for its August raffle prize drawing of a cat scratching post tree with sleep tent at the Thrift Store in Palo Cedro. The lucky winner drawn by a customer was ACAWL volunteer Charli Cain.

Cain will donate the cat tree and scratcher to the ACAWL Sanctuary.

For the month of Sept., the Thrift Store will be raffling off a Lynda Nolte Calico Cat Watercolor. The framed 13×16 print is valued at $225. Those interested can purchase raffle tickets for $1 each, 6 for $5, or 25 for $20 at the Thrift Store located at 9384 Deschutes Rd. in Palo Cedro. The drawing will take place at the end of the month. The store is opened from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.