Ling (right) is a gorgeous one-year old female Flame Point Siamese with bright blue eyes. She can be a little shy at first but is very loving and has the sweetest disposition. She enjoys being the center of attention and getting pets. Ling would like to be adopted with her sister, Ming,(below) a Chocolate Point Siamese if possible. She is very loving and has the sweetest disposition!

She enjoys being the center of attention and being petted.

All animal adoptions include spaying or neutering and vaccinations. Apply with Another Chance Animal Welfare League at www.acawl.org. Call 356-0698.