Another Chance Animal Welfare League has been having a continuous problem with people dumping items at the back door of Thrift Store in Palo Cedro. Majority of the items are of no use to the organization, leaving them to have to pay to discard.

Discarding items without permission is a violation of penal code 3743 and can be fined. The notice is posted on the back door in plain view of violators.

Photos at right are captured from the video surveillance from Thursday night, 4/5/18, around 6:00 p.m. Two suspects are associated with a greenish/teal extended cab truck.