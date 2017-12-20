On Wednesday, December 20, 2017, agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and officers with the Redding Police Department conducted a minor decoy and shoulder tap operation. The operation is designed to encourage safe and appropriate sales of alcoholic beverages and is funded by an ABC grant. Officers also targeted alcohol violations around the parks and trail systems of Redding.

During the minor decoy portion of the operation, thirty-four businesses were contacted by a minor attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverage. Employees from two businesses sold or furnished beer to the minor. Kristen Olivia Holmes (27 years of Redding), working at Chevron, located at 510 East Cypress Avenue, was cited for sales or furnishing of alcohol to a minor. John Russell Simon (59 years of Redding), working at Valero, located at 1220 Shasta Street, was also cited for sales or furnishing of alcohol to a minor.

As part of the shoulder tap operation, minors also contacted numerous citizens in front of various businesses, to see if they would purchase alcohol on their behalf. Tiffany Jadene Perry (35 years of Redding) was cited and released for purchasing beer for two minors and multiple warrants for her arrest.

Terry Michael Thompson Jr (26 years of Redding) was also contacted and agreed to purchase alcohol for two minors. Thompson is a convicted sex offender and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe. Thompson was also cited and released.

Officers also conducted enforcement around Library Park, Parkview Park, Caldwell Park, and South City Park. Sixteen individuals were cited for possession of open containers and other Redding Municipal Code violations. Two additional subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Businesses are urged to check the identification of anyone attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages. Citizens are encouraged to refuse to purchase alcoholic beverages for people they do not know.